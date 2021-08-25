China's rural road mileage reaches 4.38 mln km

Xinhua) 09:27, August 25, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2020 shows a rural road winding through the mountains in Lingyun County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is making notable progress in rural transport infrastructure construction as improved road networks play a key role in the country's new mission of rural vitalization.

Currently, China's rural road mileage has reached 4.38 million km, accounting for 84.3 percent of the country's total road length, Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng told a press conference on Tuesday.

As a complete victory over absolute poverty has been secured nationwide, China has started on a new journey of rural vitalization.

The country is not simply pursuing an increase in its rural road mileage but is striving to promote the integration of transportation construction, resource development and industrial development in rural areas to better serve the goal of rural vitalization, according to the Ministry of Transport.

