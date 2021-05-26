Video: We Are China

China unveils list of top 10 most beautiful rural roads

People's Daily Online) 17:40, May 26, 2021

China's Ministry of Transport has recently unveiled an official list of the "top 10 most beautiful rural roads in the country", introducing some of China’s most stunning roadways.

After a selection procedure that included a submission process, online voting and expert review, a number of scenic drives, including the X324 Meitang Road of Jinzhai county, Lu'an city, east China's Anhui province, were identified as the "top 10 most beautiful rural roads" in 2020.

At the same time, five rural highways, including Dazhijian Road in Lianyun district, Lianyungang city, east China's Jiangsu province, were selected as "the most popular rural roads" across the country in 2020.

Top 10 most beautiful rural roads in China:

Photo shows a section of X324 Meitang Road in Jinzhai county, Lu'an city, east China's Anhui province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a village highway in Abuluoha village, Butuo county, Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a ring road in Linyi city, east China's Shandong province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a road in Hejing county, Bayingol Mongolian autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a road in Yonghe county, Linfen city, northwest China's Shanxi province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a road in Liangping district, southwest China's Chongqing municipality. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a road in Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a road in Shuangyang district, Changchun city, northeast China's Jilin province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a road in Qingshui county, Tianshui city, northwest China's Gansu province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a road in Qichun county, Huanggang city, central China's Hubei province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Top 5 most popular rural roads:

Photo shows a section of a road in Lianyun district, Lianyungang city, east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a road in Anren county, Chenzhou city, central China's Hunan province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a road in the North of Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone, east China's Fujian province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a road in Anqiu city, Weifang city, east China's Shandong province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Photo shows a section of a highway in Tangyuan county, Jiamusi city, northeast China's Heilongjiang province. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

