China's road logistics price index edges down

(Xinhua)    11:22, October 18, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged down in the past week, the latest data showed.

The index stood at 985.21 points in the week ending Friday, down 0.03 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

With stable road logistics demand and increasing transportation capacity, the index may continue to fluctuate or rise slightly, the federation noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

