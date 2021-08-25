19 projects inked to boost digital connectivity between China, Singapore

Xinhua) 09:26, August 25, 2021

CHONGQING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 19 cooperation projects were inked under China-Singapore (Chongqing) International Dedicated Connectivity (IDC) at the IDC Forum held in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Monday.

The IDC provides a dedicated data channel between Singapore and Chongqing, offering a better network experience featuring lower latency, lower packet loss, and better network reliability.

The project is a vital symbolic project of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, and it is China's first approved country-to-country dedicated connectivity, according to Chongqing Big Data Application and Development Administration.

Nearly 50 companies from both sides have signed IDC leasing contracts or have been conducting cooperation based on the IDC, covering remote healthcare, smart logistics and other fields.

A cloud-based service platform under the IDC was also launched at the forum to facilitate Singapore companies' businesses in China and their cooperation with their Chinese counterparts.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)