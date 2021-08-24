Home>>
Shooting in U.S. Portland leaves one man dead
(Xinhua) 08:26, August 24, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The shooting inside an Old Town bar in U.S. Portland on Sunday killed a 25-year-old man, police said on Monday.
The victim died on the way to a hospital, police said.
Police have made no arrests in the shooting. the victim had ties to the Blood gang, according to police investigators.
More gunshots erupted in the same area of the city's Old Town Sunday night while a vigil was being held for the victim, police said.
At least 50 rounds were fired from multiple guns, and five people were wounded in the evening shooting, police said.
One man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, while four other men arrived by private vehicles to area hospitals with gunshot injuries, police said.
