Origin-tracing diverts attention from China's success
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:03, August 22, 2021
Controversy around tracing the origins of COVID-19 "seems like a concerted effort by American political and media elites to divert attention from the amazing job China did in managing the initial outbreak," according to one professor.
Kenneth Hammond, a professor at New Mexico State University who specializes in Chinese history, said in a recent interview with Xinhua that the controversy is contrived to scapegoat China and avoid assuming political responsibility for America's public health failure.
