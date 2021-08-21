China's Q2 trust assets expand
BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's trust industry expanded in the second quarter of this year amid heightened efforts in its structural optimization and quality development push.
The country's total trust assets reached 20.64 trillion yuan (3.18 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of the second quarter, up 1.28 percent from that at the end of the first quarter, data from the China Trustee Association showed.
The industry had complied with relevant supervision and made structural adjustments to better serve the real economy.
At the end of June, the balance of fund trusts invested in industrial and commercial enterprises was 4.79 trillion yuan.
The balance of fund trusts invested in the real estate sector was 2.08 trillion yuan, down 16.94 percent year on year.
