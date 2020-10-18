Turnover of "new third board" tops 100 bln yuan

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," has seen a turnover of 101.16 billion yuan (about 14.9 billion U.S. dollars) so far this year.

From Monday to Friday, its turnover reached 3.15 billion yuan. As of Friday, 8,384 companies were listed on the NEEQ.

Launched in 2013, the NEEQ intends to offer small and medium-sized enterprises a new financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures.

China has outlined a series of reforms to better orient the NEEQ to the needs and features of small enterprises, and support the quality growth of the real economy.