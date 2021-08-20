Chinese mainland reports 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:06, August 20, 2021

A medical worker takes a throat swab sample from a woman at a nucleic acid testing site in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including two in Jiangsu and the other two in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases, including nine in Guangdong, six in Yunnan, two each in Beijing, Liaoning, Shanghai, Fujian and Henan, and one each in Tianjin, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu and Sichuan.

Two suspected cases, both imported from outside the mainland, were newly reported on Thursday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, the commission added.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 8,040 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 7,296 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 744 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,579 by Thursday, including 1,817 patients still receiving treatment, 54 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 88,126 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday, all imported ones.

A total of 30 imported asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 517 asymptomatic cases, of which 418 were imported, under medical observation on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,047 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,897 cases, including 826 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,759 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 59 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,545 had been discharged in Taiwan.

