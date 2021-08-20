China a front-runner in building "Great Wall of Immunization": S. African observer

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The world should learn from China in upholding solidarity and opposing geopolitical manipulation in the pandemic fight, a South African observer has commented.

In an opinion piece, Abbey Makoe, former political editor at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), warned of "too much geopolitics" clouding COVID-19, which is essentially "a health issue" as the world wrestles with an indiscriminate pandemic that respects no borders.

Despite the enormous pressure of its own vaccination and prevention against imported cases, China has been making every effort to increase production capacity, taking the lead in developing vaccines as a global public good, and helping the world build "a Great Wall of Immunization" as soon as possible, said Makoe, citing a latest statement from Du Ping, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in South Africa.

The international community ought to follow China's example of practising true multilateralism and seeking solidarity with other countries, irrespective of the inherent geopolitics, he observed.

On Aug. 5, China hosted the first meeting of the international forum on COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, pledging to provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the world and offer 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX throughout this year.

