Nearly 4-bln-yuan deals inked at China-Arab States Expo to enhance Belt and Road cooperation
The fifth China-Arab States Expo opens in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
YINCHUAN, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of 13 cooperation projects worth nearly 4 billion yuan (about 620 million U.S. dollars) were inked Thursday at a conference of the ongoing fifth China-Arab States Expo.
Themed "Opportunity, Future and Sustainability," the Belt and Road Investment Promotion Conference focused on promoting the sustainable development of two-way investment, with experts and insiders sharing views on policies, cooperation fields and risk prevention of jointly promoting the Belt and Road Initiative.
The signed deals covered areas of infrastructure construction, new energy, modern agriculture, equipment manufacturing, biomedicine and aviation, among others.
The fifth China-Arab States Expo, held in Yinchuan City, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, has attracted more than 5,000 enterprises from around 110 countries since its inauguration in 2013.
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Arab cooperation gains steam despite pandemic
- Xi calls for enhanced China-Arab BRI cooperation to boost development, advance ties
- China willing to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Arab states: Xi
- Key takeaways on latest Belt and Road Initiative developments
- Bangladeshi doctor in China: BRI builds a bridge connecting people’s hearts
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.