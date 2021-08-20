Moths with wing patterns resembling snake heads spotted in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:43, August 20, 2021

Photo shows an Edward’s Atlas moth in the Tengchong section of the Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo/Bi Zheng)

Two Edward’s Atlas moths were recently discovered in the Tengchong section of the Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China’s Yunnan province. The moths are famous for the patterns on the upper corner of their wings, which bear an uncanny resemblance to the heads of snakes.

