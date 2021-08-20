Booming development of specialized agricultural industry revitalizes village in SW China's Zunyi

Aerial photo shows a vast area of rice fields in Huamao village, Zunyi city. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Recent years have witnessed a boom in the development of local agriculture, rural tourism and the courtyard economy in the Huamao village of Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou province. Thanks to such efforts, the per capita disposable income of villagers soared from 10,948 yuan ($1,684) in 2014 to 20,226 yuan in 2020, while the collective size of the village’s economy swelled to more than 10 million yuan in 2020 from almost nothing in 2014.

