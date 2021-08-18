Chinese lawmakers mull new law to promote family education

Xinhua) 10:06, August 18, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Tuesday began deliberating a draft law on the promotion of family education, highlighting the responsibilities of parents or other guardians of minors in the relevant area.

The draft was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for a second reading.

Family education should include promoting revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture, in addition to the fine traditional Chinese culture, according to the draft.

It also stipulates that institutions providing family education guidance services should not engage in for-profit training.

The draft proposes tax incentives for citizens, legal persons and unincorporated organizations that donate or provide voluntary services for family education.

