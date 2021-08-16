China's fixed-asset investment up 10.3 pct in Jan.-July

Xinhua) 10:38, August 16, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 10.3 percent year on year in the first seven months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)