Foreigners seek business opportunities in western China

Xinhua) 08:40, July 12, 2021

The 27th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair is going on in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, attracting nearly 2,000 enterprises from home and abroad.

The five-day event focuses on deepening economic and trade cooperation and jointly building a green Silk Road, with exhibitions and conferences held online and offline.

The fair also features more than 30 economic and trade negotiation and promotion activities.

Nepal and Uruguay have been invited as the guests of honor at this year's fair, while representatives of business associations and commercial establishments from 19 countries have also attended the event.

First held in 1993, the fair serves as a window for the opening of northwestern China and has become a major event for Belt and Road economic and trade cooperation.

