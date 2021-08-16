Spectacular scenery at China's largest inland saltwater lake

Located in the northeast of the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau, Qinghai Lake is the largest inland saltwater lake in China.

With many people flocking to Qinghai Lake to enjoy the breathtaking scenery, the majestic lake has now become one of the most popular tourist attractions in China. Tourists can cycle around Qinghai Lake and go sightseeing along its edge, unwinding from their stress and escaping all the clamor of urban life.

Qinghai Lake is also an important part of the water system that maintains the ecological security of the northeast section of the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau. It serves as a wintering home for thousands of migratory birds, including Chinese black-headed gulls, with the aquatic ecosystem also providing an important habitat for the Qinghai naked carp, one of the five most famous fish species found in the country.

Let's forget about the hustle and bustle of the big city for a moment and enjoy the stunning scenery offered up by the sparkling gem that is Qinghai Lake.