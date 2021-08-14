In pics: night sky during Perseid Meteor Shower in Kubuqi Desert, Inner Mongolia

August 14, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2021 shows the night sky during the Perseid Meteor Shower above an ecological demonstration zone of Engebei in Kubuqi Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

