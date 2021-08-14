Home>>
In pics: night sky during Perseid Meteor Shower in Kubuqi Desert, Inner Mongolia
(Xinhua) 13:15, August 14, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2021 shows the night sky during the Perseid Meteor Shower above an ecological demonstration zone of Engebei in Kubuqi Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.