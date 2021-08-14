Chinese navy to participate in International Army Games 2021

Xinhua) 11:09, August 14, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy will send participants to the International Army Games 2021, which will be held in countries including Russia, Iran and China.

Fifty members of Chinese navy marine corps have arrived in Russia's Vladivostok, and will compete with troops from Russia, Iran, Venezuela and other countries in combat vehicle driving, weapons operation and cooperative ability in crossing obstacles.

PLA Navy ship Guangyuan is sailing to Vladivostok, and will participate in games including main armament firing at sea and marine rescue. Commissioned in 2017, the Guangyuan is a new-generation corvette independently designed and built by China.

Competitions for divers and air defense missile forces will be held in Iran and China's Xinjiang, respectively.

Since 2014, China has been invited to take part in the games initiated by the Russian Ministry of Defense and first became a joint host in 2017.

