Perseids meteor shower to peak around Chinese Double Seventh festival

Ecns.cn) 10:22, August 12, 2021

Undated photo shows the Perseids meteor shower, dubbed as the "tears of Saint Lawrence," lights up at the night sky. The third largest-scale meteor shower in the northern hemisphere welcomes its best of the year. It will peak on August 13, the day before Double Seventh Festival, the traditional Chinese Valentine's Day. (Photo/ Zhao Chunliang)

