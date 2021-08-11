2 killed, at least 3 injured in U.S. Portland shooting

Xinhua) 08:44, August 11, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and at least three others injured early Tuesday morning in a shooting in Portland, U.S. state of Oregon, police said.

Two people had died and three other victims were taken to the hospital, police confirmed. No suspects have been identified and no arrests made.

The deaths marked the 57th and 58th homicides this year in Portland.

According to a report by the OregonLive, in addition to the two fatalities, one person may be in critical condition at the hospital.

Portland has experienced over 730 shootings, injuring 237 people this year, averaging nearly one person a day suffering an injury from gunfire, according to the Enhanced Community Safety Team, the Portland Police Bureau's investigative team focused on shootings.

In the past six weeks, an average of 30 shootings have occurred each week, according to local police.

