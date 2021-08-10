Top 10 Chinese regions by GDP in H1

August 10, 2021

Of the 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions that have released their GDP figures for the first six months, 11 saw their GDP top more than two trillion yuan in the first half of this year, People's Daily reported.

South China's Guangdong province recorded 5.72 trillion yuan in its GDP and took the top spot. The GDP of Jiangsu and Shandong provinces reached 5.52 trillion yuan and 3.89 trillion yuan, ranking second and third, respectively.

Here are the 10 provinces with the best performance in terms of GDP in H1.

