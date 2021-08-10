What's behind U.S. political manipulation of COVID-19 origin tracing

Xinhua) 13:18, August 10, 2021

It's unethical for the U.S. government to shift blame for its failure to safeguard the lives of its own people, and to scapegoat others by politicizing the origin tracing of the COVID-19 virus, say experts.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)