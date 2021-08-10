Home>>
What's behind U.S. political manipulation of COVID-19 origin tracing
(Xinhua) 13:18, August 10, 2021
It's unethical for the U.S. government to shift blame for its failure to safeguard the lives of its own people, and to scapegoat others by politicizing the origin tracing of the COVID-19 virus, say experts.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: COVID-19 lab leak theory doesn't hold up to scientific scrutiny, says virologist
- US deserves to be called world's biggest anti-pandemic failure, report says
- US writer: Dangerous to sensationalize 'Wuhan lab leak theory'
- More cooperation, less politicizing origin tracing
- The U.S. way of combating COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.