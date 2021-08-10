Rare bird spotted in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:24, August 10, 2021

Photo shows a pied kingfisher. (Photo/Li Fafang)

The pied kingfisher, a rare bird with black and white plumage and a crest, has recently been photographed for the first time at the Xiaoheishan Provincial Nature Reserve in Longling county, southwest China’s Yunnan province, bringing the number of wild bird species already identified in the county to 299.

The bird was discovered by photographer Li Fafang, a local shutterbug. Li said that it took a lot of effort to take photos of the sprightly bird. “More species of birds have been spotted in Longling county in recent years, which is a manifestation of improvements in the local ecological environment,” Li added.

“The bird survives in those areas with an excellent natural environment. And it is not easy to come across the bird in Yunnan, as it is rarely found in most parts of the province,” explained Zeng Wei, a technician from the Kunming Institute of Survey and Design under the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The pied kingfisher inhabits mountainous areas and plains near streams, lakes, rivers and estuaries. They can usually be seen hovering just above the water surface before diving in to snap up a fish, the main food source consumed by the species, which also feeds on aquatic insects and crustaceans.

