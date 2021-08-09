China-Russia military exercise begins in NW China

YINCHUAN, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- ZAPAD/INTERACTION-2021, a joint military exercise between China and Russia, kicked off Monday at a combined-arms tactical training base of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Li Zuocheng, a member of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department, served as the general director of the exercise.

At the opening ceremony, Li announced the order for the exercise to begin. Participating officers and soldiers from the two militaries were organized into 13 ground formations and two air echelons to be inspected.

The joint exercise aims to deepen the joint anti-terrorism operations between the Chinese and Russian militaries and demonstrate the firm determination and strength of the two countries to jointly safeguard international and regional security and stability, according to Chinese and Russian officials.

It reflects the new height of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and of the strategic mutual trust, pragmatic exchanges and coordination between the two countries, the officials said.

The joint exercise is set to continue till Aug. 13.

