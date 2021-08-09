I hope I can connect China and Pakistan

Muhammad Zain Tariq is a Pakistani who's been in China for nine years. In 2009, 19-year-old Zain decided to go backpacking around China from Pakistan through the Silk Road. With minimal knowledge of Chinese and low budget, Zain still experienced a wonderful journey savoring the hospitality of the Chinese people. After his travel, he moved to Shenzhen to learn Chinese and later started his business. In 2015, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was initiated, Zain found the opportunity to connect China and Pakistan. He went back to Pakistan and created an IT company with a Chinese team. "The aim of my IT company is to connect China and Pakistan," said Zain.

