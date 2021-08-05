China's anti-epidemic measures effective against Delta variant: health official

August 05, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's current COVID-19 containment measures are effective against the Delta variant, a health official said Thursday.

The vaccine doses administered across the country also demonstrate good preventive and protective effects against the COVID-19 Delta variant, He Qinghua, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a press conference in Beijing.

