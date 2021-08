Over 1.72 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 16:21, August 05, 2021

Residents get inoculated against the COVID-19 virus at a vaccination site in a stadium in Nanjing of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.72 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

