COVID-19 origin tracing should not be politicized: Ethiopian media

Xinhua) 15:17, August 05, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 origin tracing should be carried out as a serious scientific matter and must not be politicized, an Ethiopian media outlet urged recently.

Constant and long-term origin tracing studies on a global scale in a sound manner should be actively promoted, said an article, published by state-affiliated Walta Information Center on Tuesday.

The article is based on information from an interview with Chen Xufeng, Charge d'Affaires of Mission of China to the African Union (AU), who said China will continue to help African countries overcome the impact of the pandemic.

Nearly 60 countries, including a vast number of African countries, have written to WHO to express approval of the results of the phase-one study and opposition to the plot to politicize COVID-19 origin tracing, the article quoted the Chinese mission as saying.

It also emphasized evidence-based and science-driven methodology and practical scientific international cooperation as a viable COVID-19 origin- tracing method which can possibly enable mankind to prevent similar potential pandemics.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)