COVID-19 origin-tracing needs to be conducted on science, not nonsense
(CGTN) 15:05, August 05, 2021
The World Health Organization recently proposed a plan for the second phase of virus origin-tracing, which includes audits of labs in Wuhan. This contradicts its earlier statement that "a laboratory origin of the pandemic was considered to be extremely unlikely." Why is a scientific body changing its stance so hastily? Unfortunately, it's mired in politics.
After the joint WHO-China report clearly said in March that it was"extremely unlikely"the virus escaped from a lab, the UN agency has been facing the pressures of politics, financing and assaults on its reputation from the U.S., where political interests override all.
