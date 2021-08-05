E China's Yangzhou takes measures to ensure stability of daily necessities

Xinhua) 10:55, August 05, 2021

Citizens pay the bill at a supermarket in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 4, 2021. During the prevention and control of the resurgence of COVID-19, Yangzhou has taken many measures to ensure the stability of daily necessaries supply. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

