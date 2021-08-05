Minors receive COVID-19 vaccine in Handan, north China

Xinhua

A minor receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in a primary school in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2021. Handan launched its vaccination drive for minors aged between 12 and 17 recently. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

