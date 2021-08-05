Chinese mainland reports 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:58, August 05, 2021

A volunteer (R) checks personal information of a resident before COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 40 were reported in Jiangsu, nine in Hunan, three each in Beijing, Shandong, Henan and Yunnan, and one in Hubei, according to the commission.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, of which nine were reported in Shanghai, eight in Yunnan, three in Fujian, two in Guangdong, and one in Shandong.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Wednesday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 7,552 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 6,847 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 705 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 93,374 by Wednesday, including 1,285 patients still receiving treatment, 26 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,453 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of 54 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 527 asymptomatic cases, of which 377 were imported, under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,742 cases, including 791 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,721 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 54 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,957 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)