Poland's Nowicki wins men's hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics

August 05, 2021

Wojciech Nowicki of Poland wins the men's hammer throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Wojciech Nowicki of Poland won the men's hammer throw gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday.

All five legitimate attempts by Nowicki were above 80 meters, including a personal best of 82.52 meters that lifted him from the bronze medal in Rio 2016 to the highest podium at Tokyo 2020.

Norwegian Elvind Henriksen won the silver with an 81.58m throw on his fifth attempt, while Nowicki's teammate Pawel Fajdek, a four-time world champion, recorded 81.53m for the bronze.

