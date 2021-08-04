Home>>
Over 1.7 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 17:34, August 04, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.7 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
With new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in multiple regions, strict anti-epidemic measures were urged, especially concerning imported cases and key locations which are currently vulnerable to spreading the virus.
Disease control experts said the Delta variant is highly transmissible, yet still within the reach of existing vaccines.
Reminders were given about vaccination and other containment measures, while travel has been suspended to areas with medium and high COVID-19 risks.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Politicizing pandemic harmful to global fight against COVID-19, says Brazilian neuroscientist
- Americans scared, angry as COVID-19 worsens: media
- Chinese mainland reports 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Factories in Ningxiang promote production with strict epidemic prevention measures
- So-called report by U.S. congressmen on COVID-19 origins not credible: FM spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.