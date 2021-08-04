Americans scared, angry as COVID-19 worsens: media

Xinhua) 13:13, August 04, 2021

Passengers with face masks are seen in a bus in New York City, the United States, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- With the third wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across the United States, American people are feeling a sense of whiplash as a surge in infections and hospital admissions, said an article published by the BBC.

Many Americans are expecting the colder weather and schools re-opening with more hesitancy, fear and frustration, the article wrote.

Virginia has reported 1,000 infections for the second day in a row, following three months without a day over 1,000 reported cases.

"In one word, I'm pissed. The pandemic has been politicized and mismanaged," said a local resident, according to the BBC.

