Chinese mainland reports 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:48, August 04, 2021

People have their information registered before COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 35 were reported in Jiangsu, 15 in Hunan, nine in Hubei, six in Shandong, three in Yunnan, two in Henan, and one in Fujian, according to the commission.

Also reported were 25 new imported cases, of which seven were reported in Yunnan, four in Fujian, three in Jiangsu, two each in Shanghai, Zhejiang and Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Liaoning, Henan and Sichuan.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Tuesday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 7,529 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 6,816 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 713 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 93,289 by Tuesday, including 1,240 patients still receiving treatment, 21 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,413 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of 27 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 485 asymptomatic cases, of which 367 were imported, under medical observation on Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,721 cases, including 791 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,719 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 54 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,929 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)