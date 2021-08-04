Home>>
Investment platform launched in Hong Kong to help finance mainland small firms
(Xinhua) 10:06, August 04, 2021
HONG KONG, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Former chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Charles Li announced Tuesday the launch of an investment platform to channel international capital to mainland small firms.
Speaking at a press conference, Li highlighted the vitality and growth potential of mainland's small businesses and said he hopes to develop a revolutionary investment model to bolster the micro economy.
The platform, Micro Connect, aims to help entrepreneurs succeed while also providing investors with sustainable, highly diversified and quality returns, Li said.
Micro Connect is co-founded by Charles Li and Gary Zhang. Zhang is also founding partner and CEO of Oriental Patron Financial Group.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nation's Ministry of Finance appoints 40 Hong Kong accounting professionals as consulting experts
- Commentary: Verdict in HK offender's trial shows rule of law, justice
- PTU hijacks Hong Kong's education sector: Carrie Lam
- First verdict shows the national security law in HK shall never be played with
- Hong Kong stronger as global financial hub with national security law
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.