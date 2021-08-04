Nation's Ministry of Finance appoints 40 Hong Kong accounting professionals as consulting experts

HONG KONG, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Forty Hong Kong accounting professionals were appointed on Tuesday as consulting experts of the nation's Ministry of Finance for a term of five years.

The appointment aims to leverage the role of Hong Kong accounting professionals as think tanks in promoting accounting reform and development in the mainland and Hong Kong.

Vice Finance Minister Xu Hongcai said in a video speech that the work of the first batch of Hong Kong accounting consulting experts has been effective, hoping that the newly appointed experts can deepen exchanges and cooperation in the accounting field between Hong Kong and the mainland.

Tan Tieniu, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said at the appointment ceremony held in Hong Kong that accounting plays a key role in the economic integration and development of Hong Kong and the mainland.

Tan hoped the Hong Kong experts will provide advice on the national accounting reform and development and lead the industry to actively integrate into the overall development of the country.

In 2016, the Ministry of Finance appointed 39 Hong Kong accounting professionals as the first batch of Hong Kong accounting consulting experts.

