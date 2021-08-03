Two Pu'er plays won awards

On July 26, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism issued a public announcement on the list of winners of the 16th Yunnan Provincial New Drama (Program) Exhibition. Among them, the modern drama Farmer Academician which was jointly created by Pu’er Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau and Yunnan Provincial Drama Theatre won the Excellent Play Award, the musical drama Awa People Sing a New Song Again performed by the National Culture Work Team of Ximeng County, Pu’er City won the Excellent Play Award, and Yang Yaohong, the screenwriter of Awa People Sing a New Song Again won the Excellent Screenwriter Award.