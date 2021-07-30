Who steps forward in moments of need?

(People's Daily App) 09:56, July 30, 2021

You see them wearing life jackets and help settle down residents in defiance of life-threatening floods. You see them searching for survivors from ruins after a massive earthquake. You see them treating patients round the clock in airtight protective gear despite high risk of exposure to the virus during the deadliest days of the pandemic.

In those helpless moments, they step forward for us and boost our courage.

They save lives. They fight for the country, and they live up to the oath they have taken.

They have different faces, personalities and jobs. But they share one identity – they are members of the Communist Party of China.

