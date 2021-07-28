Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021
the First Batch of 729 Boundary-protection and Defense-solidarity Commandos of Pu’er Rushes to the First Line of Epidemic Prevention and Control

(People's Daily Online)    16:59, July 28, 2021

On July 17, mobilization and training conference of the commandos for boundary-protection and defense-solidarity of Pu’er City was held at the Pu’er Grand Theatre. Li Qingyuan, Secretary of Municipal Party Committee, attended the conference and delivered a speech, stressing the determination to “guard the border and face death unflinchingly”, resolutely win the fight against epidemic prevention and control, and comprehensively build the security barrier in the southwest of the motherland.

The municipal leaders of 16 border villages (towns) and presidents of municipal intermediate people's court attended the conference. The person-in-charge of relevant municipal departments and 729 boundary-protection and defense-solidarity commandos selected from the municipal attended the conference.

