Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria wins women's road race at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 13:54, July 26, 2021

Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria celebrates victory during the women's cycling road race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

TOKYO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria won the gold of the women's cycling road race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games here on Sunday.

Kiesenhofer dashed out in the last 10 kilometers to clock a winning time of three hours 52 minutes and 45 seconds for the glory.

Annemiek Van Vleuten of the Netherlands took the silver medal and Elisa Longho Borghini of Italy bagged the bronze.

Chinese cyclist Sun Jiajun, who made her Olympic debut, did not finish the race.

A total of 67 cyclists featured in the women's cycling road race, which covers a distance of 137 kilometers as it begins in Tokyo's Musashinonomori Park and ends at the Fuji International Speedway in the Shizuoka Prefecture.

