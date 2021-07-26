CIA director says no definite conclusion about COVID-19 origin: U.S. media
People wearing face masks walk in Times Square, New York, the United States, on July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns has said there may be no definite conclusion about the origin of COVID-19 virus, according to U.S. media.
"The honest answer today is that we cannot offer a definitive conclusion about whether this originated in a lab accident or whether it originated in a natural transmission from infected animals to human beings," Burns said when asked about whether the virus was created in China's Wuhan lab during a recent interview with U.S. National Public Radio.
He added that it is possible that the origin of the virus will be unknowable, "like so many things that we may never be able to come to a definitive judgment."
