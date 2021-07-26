Home>>
COVID-19 origin-tracing should be conducted in multiple countries, regions: experts
(Xinhua) 11:00, July 26, 2021
As COVID-19 origin-tracing is an important and complex scientific issue, it should be conducted in multiple countries and regions by collaborative efforts worldwide instead of targeting one country to blame, some experts has said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 3 mln people get at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in Hong Kong
- Inspection points temporarily set up at highways around Nanjing for epidemic prevention
- US political manipulation over origin tracing poisoning the world
- Zimbabwe receives more COVID-19 vaccines from China
- Medical workers race against time in epidemic battle in Nanjing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.