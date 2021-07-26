Languages

Monday, July 26, 2021

COVID-19 origin-tracing should be conducted in multiple countries, regions: experts

(Xinhua) 11:00, July 26, 2021

 

As COVID-19 origin-tracing is an important and complex scientific issue, it should be conducted in multiple countries and regions by collaborative efforts worldwide instead of targeting one country to blame, some experts has said.

