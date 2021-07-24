Home>>
Tokyo 2020: table tennis mixed doubles round of 16 match
(Xinhua) 14:04, July 24, 2021
Xu Xin (C)/Liu Shiwen (R) of China compete during the table tennis mixed doubles round of 16 match against Wang Zhen/Zhang Mo of Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
