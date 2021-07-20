Languages

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Players train ahead of Tokyo 2020

(Xinhua) 10:39, July 20, 2021

Chinese tennis player Yang Zhaoxuan trains at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, on July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)


