Uganda working with Japan to apprehend escaped Olympic athlete: gov't official

Xinhua) 10:19, July 20, 2021

KAMPALA, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Uganda on Monday said it is working with the Japanese government to apprehend a Ugandan weightlifter who escaped from the Olympic village facilities in Izumisano, Osaka.

Okello Oryem, minister of state in charge of international affairs said this while meeting Fukuzawa Hidemoto, the Japanese ambassador to Uganda who had called on him to discuss the forthcoming 2021 Olympic Games.

Julius Ssekitoleko went missing from the Olympic village facilities on July 16.

Oryem said Ssekitoleko betrayed the trust and warm hospitality of the Japanese government and that both governments were working closely to ensure that he is returned to Uganda once apprehended.

He said Hamson Obua, Uganda's minister of state for education in charge of sports will be traveling to Japan to coordinate the investigations in search of Ssekitoleko as well as join the Ugandan Team in Tokyo to ensure that the athletes abide by the rules and regulations set by the Japanese authorities for the Games.

Oryem said Uganda's athletes at the Games will adhere to the requirements put in place by the Japanese government to successfully host the Olympic Games.

Hidemoto said Japan has put in place the necessary requirements to host successful games despite the COVID pandemic. The Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

