Languages

Archive

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Home>>

Members of Chinese Olympic delegation arrive in Tokyo

(Xinhua) 10:14, July 20, 2021

Lang Ping, head coach of Chinese women's volleyball team, arrives with members of Chinese Olympic delegation at the Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories