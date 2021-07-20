Home>>
Members of Chinese Olympic delegation arrive in Tokyo
(Xinhua) 10:14, July 20, 2021
Lang Ping, head coach of Chinese women's volleyball team, arrives with members of Chinese Olympic delegation at the Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Photos
