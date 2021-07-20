Team size a big factor in women's road race as Dutch look good for gold

Xinhua) July 20, 2021

TOKYO, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The biggest names in women's cycling will duel it out on the 137-kilometer road race, where some teams will start with a clear advantage in the battle for medals on July 25.

The race has attracted controversy as it will not take in either the climbs of Mt Fuji or the Mikuni, which are likely to decide the men's race, and the absence of those two important tests and the relatively short distance could make a bunch finish more likely than in the men's event.

Just 67 riders will take part in the race with only the Netherlands, Australia, the USA, Germany and Italy being allowed four riders, while Belgium has been allowed three and others such as the Great Britain, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Japan, Norway, Poland and South Africa are allowed just two, and everyone else just one.

In theory that should make it easier for teams with four riders to control the race and hunt down breakaways - a luxury teams with two riders will not have as it would leave them unable to duel it out in the closing kilometers - an important advantage for the bigger teams.

The women have enjoyed a week of recovery since the Giro d'Italia Donne, although one of the big favorites, Annemiek van Vleuten, decided against racing in Italy to focus on the Olympics.

She forms part of a powerful Dutch team, which also includes reigning Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen and Marianne Vos - arguably the greatest female cyclist of all time.

Van der Breggen travels after winning the Giro and claiming a stage win in the race, but the range of options will make the Dutch tough to beat.

The Dutch could take advantage of their powerful squad with one rider launching a relatively early breakaway, forcing everyone else to chase her down and then allowing other team members to attack again in the closing stages of the race or simply arrive fresher at a sprint.

The Italians also have options with Elisa Longo-Borghini and Marta Cavalli likely to provide a strong challenge, along with Lotte Kopecky and Julie Van de Velde of Belgium.

Poland's Kasia Niewiadoma and Great Britain's Lizzie Deignan (who won silver at London 2012) are also medal options, although their jobs are made considerably harder by the lack of teammates to offer support.

